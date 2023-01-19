Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.29. 17,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

