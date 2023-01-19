Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 433,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.50% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $448,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $59.15 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

