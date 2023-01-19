Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,587.74 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $46.57 million and $33,386.83 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,587.74 or 0.07590007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00430089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,299.91 or 0.30187125 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00773520 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

