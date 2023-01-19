Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.6 %

AM stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.