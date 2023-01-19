ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. ANZ Group has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $21.24.
ANZ Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from ANZ Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.
ANZ Group Company Profile
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
