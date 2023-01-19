AON (NYSE:AON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AON. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

AON stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,818. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.72.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

