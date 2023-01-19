Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $478,838.96 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00076463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00057001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024073 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

