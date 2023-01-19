Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in December

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
APGOF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About Apollo Silver
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Silver (APGOF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.