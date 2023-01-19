Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in December

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

APGOF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

