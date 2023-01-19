AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,275. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.