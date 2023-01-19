Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

