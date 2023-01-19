Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after purchasing an additional 469,090 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $151.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

