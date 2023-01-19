Ares Management Llc Buys 400,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $633.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

