Ark Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $50.16 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004206 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,498,564 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.