Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARKOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,628. Arko has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

