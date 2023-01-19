ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

