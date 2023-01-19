ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 220.8% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

