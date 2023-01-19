Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $36.71

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.71, but opened at $37.57. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

