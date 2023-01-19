Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40.
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
