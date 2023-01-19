Astar (ASTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.47 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $65.39 million and $2.47 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

