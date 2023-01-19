Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.45) to GBX 112 ($1.37) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

