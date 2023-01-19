Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Price Performance

Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,616. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

