Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,616. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
