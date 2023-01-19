AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
