Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.73

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.73 and traded as low as $22.51. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2,534 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

