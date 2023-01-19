Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.19

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.19 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.67). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.66), with a volume of 210,113 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.21. The stock has a market cap of £167.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rachael Robathan purchased 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,838.88 ($24,208.52).

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

