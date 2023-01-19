Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Down 2.3%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 95,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 66,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Aurora Mobile Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 32.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
