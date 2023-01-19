Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $239.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autodesk Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.02 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

