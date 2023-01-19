Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $35.70

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $36.44. Autohome shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 3,158 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 283,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

