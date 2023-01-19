Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439.25 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.78 or 0.00076257 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.92 billion and $439.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023580 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

