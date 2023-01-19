Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.16. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 337,669 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.