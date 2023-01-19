Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AGR opened at $42.34 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

