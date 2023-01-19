AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVEVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.99) to GBX 3,225 ($39.35) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,773.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

