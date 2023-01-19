Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 29,696 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 708,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,140,051. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

