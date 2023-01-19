Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 46,206 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 411.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Accolade by 149.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 41.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC raised its position in Accolade by 43.4% in the second quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

ACCD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 15,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,125. The company has a market cap of $649.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

