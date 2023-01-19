Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $77.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.13. 36,813,419 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

