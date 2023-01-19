Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 10,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,086. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.