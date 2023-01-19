Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 1,893,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

