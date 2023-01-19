Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 10,224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.18. 78,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.