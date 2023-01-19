Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 19,431 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

