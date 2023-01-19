Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,941. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $243.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.88.

