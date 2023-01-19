Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.74. Aware shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 5,797 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aware Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

See Also

