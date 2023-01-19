Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the December 15th total of 148,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of AXLA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

