Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79.08 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $836.92 million and $79.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00039359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.1542903 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $122,368,575.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.