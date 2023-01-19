Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130.56 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00039605 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $831.56 million and $130.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00230478 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.1542903 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $122,368,575.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

