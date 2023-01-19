AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $8.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 227,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

