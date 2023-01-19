B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.56. 4,849,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

