Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. 86,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,683,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,140 shares of company stock worth $347,434. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
