Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. 86,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,683,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Bakkt Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,140 shares of company stock worth $347,434. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

