Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Balincan USA Stock Performance

Shares of BCNN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 99,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,614. Balincan USA has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Balincan USA alerts:

Balincan USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Balincan USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balincan USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.