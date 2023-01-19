Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.71 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $90.08 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00008171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

