Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.18), reports. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Bank First Stock Down 1.7 %

BFC traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. The company has a market cap of $707.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bank First

BFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bank First by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank First by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bank First by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

