Bank of America Downgrades First Advantage (NYSE:FA) to Neutral

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FA. Citigroup downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

First Advantage Price Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. First Advantage has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

